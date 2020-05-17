Free course for north-east business leaders

A business support organisation has launched a programme to help companies navigate commercial challenges posed by Covid-19.

The Alternative Board’s RISE Above initiative aims to bring together senior business figures to share knowledge, views and experience.

RISE Above – based on the principles of Reassess, Inspect, Strategy and Execute – is the latest development tool introduced by The Alternative Board (TAB), a peer-to-peer advisory and networking platform for business leaders.

The four-part series, which is open to company owners and decision-makers at larger organisations, starts on Tuesday.

Chris Rigby, business coach and TAB facilitator for Aberdeenshire East, said: “RISE Above is focused primarily on the practical realities of operating a business today – on how to steer a course through the current challenges and emerge in good shape for future success.

“It’s a platform for business owners and leaders to assess their business models and operations.”

To find out more, visit www.thealternativeboard.co.uk