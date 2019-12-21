Free car safety checks for north-east drivers

Police are offering free car safety checks in a north-east town tomorrow.

Officers from the Marr Community Policing Team, as well as their colleagues from the Roads Policing Unit, will be at Tesco in Banchory tomorrow between 9am and 12pm.

They will be on hand to ensure vehicles are safe to drive and will also be giving general winter driving and safety advice.#

Local policing sergeant Keith Greig said: “As well as the free vehicle checks, local police officers will be on hand to provide advice in relation to winter driving. I am delighted to see Tesco stepping forward to support us and is an excellent example of partnership working, to keep people safe on the roads of the north-east.

“I would urge the local community to take advantage of this free opportunity to have their vehicles checked and engage with our local officers to ask any questions whether vehicle related, or in relation to any local issues.”