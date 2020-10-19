Free accommodation given to Aberdeen NHS workers

Key workers in Aberdeen have been given more than 1,000 nights of free accommodation from a city business.

Skene Group, which operates Skene House Serviced Apartments, has expressed its support and gratitude to those working for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic by offering free accommodation.

The generous offer was hoped to help staff deal with some of the practical challenges associated with working during the Covid-19 pandemic, as many workers sought additional places to stay in order to protect more vulnerable family members.

During the initial phases of lockdown, sites were open only for essential and frontline NHS workers, including its sites at Holburn, Whitehall and Rosemount.

Skene Group chairman Prof. Charles Skene CBE said: “The work of the NHS and its people is something which we as a family and a business are always grateful for, but their unstinting efforts have been in particularly sharp focus in recent months.

“I felt it was very important that we offer some tangible support for NHS Grampian’s valuable staff as a gesture of our gratitude for everything they do, especially since the Covid-19 outbreak.”

NHS Grampian’s head of property and asset development Gerry Donald added: “It is gratifying that, despite the worries that businesses have, that there are such families as the Skene family who are still so publicly minded.

“The feedback from staff was testament to this and they were extremely grateful that residing in Skene House allowed them to carry on their valuable work, which otherwise may have been curtailed.”