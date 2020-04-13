Fraudsters attempt to cash in after north-east postman dies from coronavirus

Callous fraudsters have tried to cash in on the death of a north-east postie who died after contracting coronavirus.

Police are urging people to be vigilant during the pandemic following the creation of a fake fundraising page which was set up in memory of Alexander Fenty.

The 45-year-old dad, from Peterhead, died last week from Covid-19 sparking an outpouring of tributes from the local community.

But just days later, an online fundraiser was set up in his name looking to raise £5,000.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Fenty’s partner Lisa Masson said she had no knowledge of its existence.

His friend, Darren Jones, reported it as a scam and has shared a post online to raise awareness.

It wasn’t reported to police but they are encouraging the public to be wary of online scams.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: