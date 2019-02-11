Fraud prevention saves Aberdeen City Council £450,000

Savings of more than £450,000 have been made through the identification and prevention of fraud at Aberdeen City Council.

A new paper to members of the local authority’s audit, risk and scrutiny committee has revealed that investigations carried out by the council’s own corporate investigation team found more than £450,000 had been saved.

Under the council’s policy, chief officers at the local authority are responsible for ensuring risk management arrangements are in place in their service area to prevent, detect and prohibit fraud, bribery and corruption.

Risk assessments should be undertaken for each of the council’s key business areas, with individuals identified who may be at most risk of being exposed to bribery.

This includes those involved in high-value projects, purchasing products and services and in overseas activities.

Employees are also required to declare potential conflicts of interest to their line manager, however, no system is in place to evidence these activities taking place.

Members of the committee will consider the report when they meet on Thursday.