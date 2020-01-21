Fraserburgh to face Celtic to mark tragedy anniversary

Celtic have confirmed they will play Fraserburgh FC in memory of the victims of the town’s lifeboat tragedy.

Today marks 50 years since the Duchess of Kent lifeboat was overturned by a freak wave in gale-force conditions while escorting a Danish fishing vessel to safety.

The tragedy, on January 21 1970, left five women widowed and 15 children mourning the loss of a father.

Coxswain John Stephen and crew members William Hadden, James Buchan and James RS Buchan, along with the missing mechanic Frederick Kirkness, lost their lives.

Just three months after the tragedy Jock Stein took his team to Bellslea park to raise money for the relief fund.

The Celtic team was littered with stars, including Billy McNeill, Jimmy Johnstone, Bobby Lennox and Bobby Murdoch.

A total 6,500 of people braved the elements to see the Glasgow giants playing at Fraserburgh FC.

Celtic have confirmed they will repeat that occasion later this as a tribute to the men who lost their lives at sea.

All of the money raised will go to local causes including the RNLI.

Celtic Chief Executive Peter Lawwell said: “Clearly we have a very close connection to the tragic events of 1970, with Jock Stein and the club ensuring in 1970 that the local disaster fund was supported.

“We know for many in the local area that these events will still cause hurt and pain even after 50 years. However, after discussions with Fraserburgh FC we felt that once again we should mark this anniversary year, come together and pay our respects to those who were lost and their families”.

Details of the match will announced in due course.