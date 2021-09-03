Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fraserburgh lighthouse proving a beacon for visitors to resurgent town centre

By Ben Hendry
03/09/2021, 5:00 pm
Artist Katie Barratt with her lighthouse in Fraserburgh. Picture by Paul Glendell

A brightly coloured lighthouse is acting as a beacon to lure visitors to the rejuvenated centre of Fraserburgh.

Dozens of model lighthouses are brightening up communities across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

The Light The North trail is raising money for the Clan cancer charity, primarily.

But it is also encouraging people to explore the region as they tick off as many of the 50 sculptures as they can.

They have been created by different artists, each with an individual theme.

Now more than a third of the way into the 10-week project, Fraserburgh traders say they are enjoying a welcome boost.

It comes at a time when the Broch’s fortunes are on the up – with many new businesses opening up in the last 18 months.

Pictured are the sponsors of Fraserborough’s Clan lighthouse along with the artist who made it, Katie Barratt, kneeling at centre. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Fraserburgh lighthouse could have ‘lasting impact’

Ainsley Dyga, who runs the R&S Dyga newsagents, has had many customers visit while staying in local hotels to visit sculptures all over the north-east.

She said: “It’s definitely bringing people and money into the town.

“Some are staying for a couple of days, biding at a hotel and seeing a few in the area.

“It’s nice for people to see other places they might not have visited while ticking off a few lighthouses in the area.

“Hopefully it will have a lasting impact too.

“If people see what this area of this coastline has to offer when visiting to complete the trail, they could be tempted to come back more often.”

Sea monsters and mermaids feature on eye-catching artwork

Ainsley recently hosted a talk with the artist behind the Saltoun Square sculpture, Katie Barratt.

The Inverurie resident told the structure’s sponsors about her work on the bright blue piece entitled A Guiding Light.

It has been designed to illustrate Clan’s work and depicts sea monsters, mermaids, ships and shipwrecks, birds, fish, anchors and land.

Katie Barratt with her creation. Picture by Paul Glendell

Katie plans to come back to the Broch to help judge a children’s art competition at the end of the month.

Fraserburgh boasts a second Clan sculpture – named Illuminations, Shore and Sea –  at the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses.

The town’s participation in the trail comes at a time when its fortunes are on the up.

Several independent traders have taken on empty units in the centre, as local leaders aim to give the town a new image as a go-to shopping destination.

