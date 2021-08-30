News / Local Fraserburgh lifeboat responds to mayday call from stranded vessel By Michelle Henderson 30/08/2021, 9:14 pm Fraserburgh lifeboat assisted the stranded vessel safely back to harbour after it became stranded near Fraserburgh. A stranded crewman has been towed safely back to shore after his vessel ran aground near Fraserburgh. Fraserburgh lifeboat was called to Pennan head around 5.30pm following reports a vessel had become stranded. One person was onboard the vessel when it got into difficulty on the coastline. Rescuers escorted the vessel safely back to harbour, arriving around 8.50pm. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe