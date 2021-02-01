Fraserburgh lifeboat launched after ‘flares’ spotted

Rescue teams have been paged this evening after two red flares were reported in the Fraserburgh bay area.
A call was received by the coastguard around 6pm with Fraserburgh lifeboat launched.
Both Fraserburgh and Peterhead coastguard teams are also assisting in the searches.
A coastguard spokesman said nothing has yet been found with teams working to establish if anybody is in danger.
More as we get it.
