Fraserburgh lifeboat called to rescue stranded fishing vessel

by Michelle Henderson
18/12/2020, 12:18 am Updated: 18/12/2020, 12:19 am
The crew from Fraserburgh lifeboat are currently at the scene.
A north-east lifeboat crew have been launched to assist a stranded fishing vessel safely back to shore.

The vessel was travelling a couple of miles from Rosehearty when it became stranded after suffering engine failure shortly after 11pm.

Aberdeen coastguard called crew members from Fraserburgh lifeboat into action around 11.20pm to help rescue the drifting vessel.

The incident is ongoing.