Fraserburgh-inspired movie premieres at Glasgow Film Festival

A movie shot in a north-east town has had its red carpet premiere at a national film festival.

Run was filmed in Fraserburgh and features Game Of Thrones star Mark Stanley in the main role.

It was written and directed by Aberdeen-born film-maker Scott Graham, who was inspired by singer Bruce Springsteen.

Run had its Scottish premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival on Sunday, with its stars and director appearing in person.

The movie tells the story of Broch father and former boy racer Finnie who is stuck in a dead-end job in a Fraserburgh fish factory.

His teenage son Kid, played by film actor Anders Hayward, has his life ahead of him but is making the same mistakes as his father.

Kid’s girlfriend Kelly – played by Scottish actress Marli Siu – is already pregnant and all Finnie can see is history repeating itself.

Frustration and anger build to an explosive reckoning during a night on the town.

Director Scott Graham explained how the north-east and the Boss inspired him to create the film.

He said: “Ten years ago, while I was back home researching a film I wanted to make about boy racers, I heard about a Fraserburgh fishwife who left her husband for listening to too much Bruce Springsteen.

“I thought it was funny and romantic that a fisherman from the north-east would so identify with Springsteen’s music, yet sad that he’d driven his wife away because he could not say to her what he’d found expressed in Springsteen’s lyric’s about life and love in small towns.

“Fraserburgh is a town where young men and women come of age racing cars. They race because it provides them with the illusion of freedom. But they fall in love behind the wheel, meaning many of them never leave.

“This is what happened to our protagonist Finnie and his wife Katie. After 17 years of gutting fish, and with a son following in his footsteps, Finnie can no longer ignore the fact he’s going nowhere.

“While the tension provoked by his son’s coming of age rises in Finnie, Katie tries to keep their relationship together. She knows what Finnie has yet to learn about the value of love.”

Run will be released in UK cinemas on March 13 and is the third feature-length film based in the north-east written and directed by Mr Graham, following Iona and Shell.

Mr Graham added: “Run is the last of three films about a conflict between a parent and child and the place they call home.

“Unlike Shell and Iona, my new film is about the hope that can be found in the ties that bind you to your family and your community.

“With this film I have tried to reimagine Springsteen’s songs about families who can’t communicate and history repeating itself as something ultimately uplifting. I wanted to show that these themes, expressed so well in American music, literature and film, are as much a part of life in the north-east of Scotland as they are the American Mid-west,” he said.

“Run is a film that celebrates falling in love in your teens, even if it means you never leave your home town.”