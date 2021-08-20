Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Fraserburgh Community Hospital ward closes due to Covid-19 outbreak

By Michelle Henderson
20/08/2021, 4:40 pm Updated: 20/08/2021, 4:49 pm
Covid deaths in Scotland
Health officials have closed a ward at Fraserburgh Community Hospital "as a precaution" after a number of covid cases were identified.

A ward within Fraserburgh Community Hospital has been temporarily shut by health officials following an outbreak of Covid-19.

NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership confirmed they had taken the decision to close the north-east health facility “as a precaution” after a small number of cases were detected among staff and patients.

It is understood it is a small handful of cases.

All new admissions and visitors to the ward have now ceased as staff deal with the outbreak.

It comes as the health board recorded a 166 new cases in the last 24 hours. 

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership said: “There is a small number detected cases of COVID-19 associated with a ward at Fraserburgh Community Hospital.

“As a precaution we have closed the ward to admissions and visitors.”