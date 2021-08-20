Fraserburgh Community Hospital ward closes due to Covid-19 outbreak

A ward within Fraserburgh Community Hospital has been temporarily shut by health officials following an outbreak of Covid-19.

NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership confirmed they had taken the decision to close the north-east health facility “as a precaution” after a small number of cases were detected among staff and patients.

It is understood it is a small handful of cases.

All new admissions and visitors to the ward have now ceased as staff deal with the outbreak.

It comes as the health board recorded a 166 new cases in the last 24 hours.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership said: “There is a small number detected cases of COVID-19 associated with a ward at Fraserburgh Community Hospital.

“As a precaution we have closed the ward to admissions and visitors.”