Fraserburgh-born serial killer Dennis Nilsen spent final days in agony

Infamous north-east serial killer Dennis Nilsen spent his final day in prison lying in his cell suffering from internal bleeding, an inquest has heard.

The 72-year-old, known as the Muswell Hill Murderer, died at HMP Full Sutton last May, 34 years into his life sentence for carrying out a murder spree in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Nilsen, who was from Fraserburgh and became one of the nation’s most notorious murderers, is believed to have killed as many as 15 men, most of them homeless homosexuals, at his north London home.

His inquest at Hull Coroner’s Court heard yesterday how the killer had isolated himself from other inmates and staff but was otherwise a good prisoner, despite regularly refusing to engage with various healthcare services.

A coroner heard how he spent his final hours in prison in “excruciating pain” and lying in his own filth as he suffered a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm.

The inquiry heard how the killer presented in an “ashen” state prior to his eventual death in May.

Hull coroner Professor Paul Marks said: “Although he would not often talk to staff and he did not appear to have any close inmates or associates, he got on well and appeared to be a good prisoner.”

Recording his verdict, he simply said: “Dennis Andrew Nilsen died of natural causes.”

During his killing spree, Nilsen would befriend his subjects in bars in London before luring them into his flat, where he would kill them and sit with their corpses before dismembering them.

His crimes were discovered when a drain outside his home on Cranley Gardens, Muswell Hill, became blocked by human remains that he had tried to flush away. Nilsen was jailed for life in 1983, on six counts of murder and two of attempted murder, with a recommendation he serve a minimum of 25 years.

The sentence was later upgraded to a whole-life tariff.

In letters sent from prison in 2016, the serial killer admitted: “I will not lodge any appeal for release from prison as I owe it to my victims and to justice to serve out whatever time has been allocated to me.

“The damage I have done to victims and relatives is so great that extinguishing and damaging so many lives peaks beyond any kind of redemption or forgiveness.”