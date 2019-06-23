Aberdeen University Grads: Fraser aiming to do his bit for others

For Fraser Yates, graduating from the sport and exercise science course marks the beginning of a year-long journey he hopes will see him do his bit for others.

The 22-year-old, from Ardoe, who graduated with an upper second-class honours degree yesterday as his proud family watched on, plans to spend a year travelling and volunteering in Africa.

He is hopeful he will be able to “do some good” for those less fortunate.

Fraser, who studied while working as a caddy at Trump International Golf Links, said: “I am going to take a year out to go abroad, travel and do some charity work.

“I’m not sure exactly where I’m going to go yet but I know I want to go to Africa. I’ve been out there before with my dad’s job and I really like it.

“I want to do my bit and do some good in the world before I go and get a job.”

For Fraser, whose first love is hockey, sport and exercise science was the logical choice when it came to choosing his degree.

He was among hundreds of north-east students celebrating.

He said: “It seemed the right thing to do given my passion for sport.

“Working as a caddy obviously tied in with that as well.

“It was a relief to be graduating. There was a lot of work which went in over the last few years and I’m delighted to have achieved this.

“Pretty much all the assessment came in the second semester of fourth year so the last bit was really stressful for me.

“But I’m really glad I didn’t bottle it.

“It was really tough but it was worth all the hard work to get to this point.

“It’s great to be able to celebrate with my family.”