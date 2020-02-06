Frankie Boyle heads to north-east for Tour of Scotland TV show

Comedian Frankie Boyle meets a hermit who lives in a forest – and works on a script with prisoners in a north-east jail – as part of new TV show.

Frankie Boyle’s Tour of Scotland is a four-part series and sees the Glasgow-born funnyman set off on a stand-up tour around the country.

While on the road, he makes unlikely diversions between gigs in a bid to get under the skin of his home country.

His first leg of the journey, which airs tomorrow, is from Aberdeen to Oban, where he meets Jake, who as described by Frankie has chosen to live in “splendid isolation” in a forest in Rhynie.

During the episode Frankie also visits the environmentally friendly and self-sustaining community of Findhorn.

The second episode will see Frankie visit HMP Grampian in Peterhead.

During the visit he goes to the education wing where he joins a class of prisoners who are all learning about the Scots language.

The class, which forms part of the prison’s rehabilitation programme, is tasked with writing a sports report using Scots vocabulary.

The comedian learns that prisoners are encouraged to view their Doric as equally valid to standard English, and leaves “filled with a sense of hope”.

On visiting Aberdeen, Frankie remarks: “The grey granite buildings of Aberdeen have an imposing feel, but when the sun shines the city is stunning.

“I like playing in Aberdeen, the people are really friendly.

“I think people get the wrong idea about Aberdonians, people think they are very dour but they’re quite jolly people.”

The comedian also meets Catherine King, who interprets stand-up shows for the deaf community.

She talks to Frankie about how she works on stage and interprets his sometimes shocking stand-up.

Frankie then takes to the stage with Catherine at His Majesty’s Theatre to a lively audience.

Mick McAvoy, the show’s executive producer, said: “Frankie loved travelling up to Aberdeen, as he always likes performing in the city and had a great time visiting the area.

“It was a trip that saw him find out more about the Scots language in Grampian Prison, meet a hermit who has built a caravan in a tree and he even got to chat about the area’s connection with one of horror’s most iconic blood-sucking characters.”

Frankie Boyle’s Tour of Scotland will air on BBC Two at 10pm tomorrow.