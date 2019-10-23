Frances wins big in EE Strictly competition

An Aberdeen woman has told of her joy after scooping a win in an Evening Express competition.

Frances Heddle, from Woodside, won £100 in the Strictly Come Dancing contest.

The 81-year-old, said she had no big plans for the money yet.

Frances said: “My husband mostly does the competitions for me. It was really exciting to be told that I’d won.

“I’ve taken part before, we do the crosswords sometimes.

“I don’t have any plans for the money at the moment.

“I think I’m going to keep it until Christmas.”

Eric Booth, also of Woodside, was the second winner, again scooping £100.