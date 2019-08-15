Foxy visitor enjoys brush with history at Aberdeen’s First World War Trench

A busy-tailed visitor has been checking out a leading Aberdeen attraction.

Cameras at the Gordon Highlanders Museum caught a fox taking a close look at its recreation of a First World War trench.

The mammal was seen on top of the sand bags at the replica hideaway on Tuesday.

The museum unveiled the trench last November before it opened to the public in February.

The discovery of the fox at the Viewfield Road attraction comes as figures show that visitor numbers have increased by almost 50% since the trench opened.

Bryan Snelling, chief executive of the Gordon Highlanders Museum, described the launch of the trench as a “phenomenal success”.

He said the recreation of the ditches used by soldiers fighting in the conflict between 1914 and 1918 had led to the “best year” for the attraction.

Mr Snelling said: “I can confirm that our visitor figures have gone up by 49.7% on last year, making 2019 far and away the best year for many years so far.

“The introduction of the trench has been a phenomenal success and one which we hope will continue for years to come.

“The immersive and tactile nature of the trench, coupled with our guides’ knowledge of that time, is something which our visitors enjoy and want and the feedback has been wonderful.

“To be able to get some sense of what it might have been like in the trenches over 100 years ago has allowed us to continue to tell the story of these brave fighting men of the north-east in a way that we have been unable to in the past.”

The Gordon Highlanders Museum opened in the former home of 19th Century artist Sir George Reid in 1997. It tells the story of the regiment which operated between 1794 and 1994.