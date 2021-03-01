The fourth annual Decom Awards have been launched.

Organised by Westhill-based business development firm Decom North Sea (DNS), the awards will showcase and celebrate the expertise, collaboration and ongoing innovation in the decommissioning sector.

The annual awards ceremony is the only event dedicated to decommissioning excellence across the global energy industry.

This year’s categories are: Excellence in Collaboration Award, Technical Innovation in Decommissioning Award, Rising Star in Decommissioning Award and Decom North Sea Member Award.

Will Rowley, Decom North Sea’s interim managing director, said: “In common with our energy industry colleagues, decommissioning has felt the effects wrought by the circumstances of the past year.

“However, while we have experienced both industry and external challenges, our sector has continued to operate and innovate.

“Throughout the past year, DNS has worked hard to represent and promote our decommissioning supply chain as the global leader in its field, with the ability to export capability and expertise.

“The Decom North Sea Awards play an important role in this objective, whilst we celebrate some of the outstanding work undertaken across the sector during 2020.”

The winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on May 21 at the culmination of DNS’ Decom Week, which replaces the traditional Decom Offshore conference.

The five-day Decom Awards event will comprise of live-streamed events, tech talks, technical demonstrations and more.

Entries are open from now until Friday March 19.