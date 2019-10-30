Four youths charged in connection with assault, vandalism and theft in Aberdeen community

Four youths have been charged in connection with a number offences including assault, vandalism and theft in an Aberdeen community.

A number of other youths were taken home by officers and spoken to in front of their parents or guardians following high-visibility patrols in the Kincorth and Garthdee area.

The operation was carried out between Thursday and Sunday last week and also involved unmarked patrols in the area.

Constable Ainsley Walker, who led the operation, said: “As a result of concerns raised, myself and colleagues from the Nigg Community Policing Team, supported by special constables, carried out directed patrols in the Kincorth and Garthdee areas.

“Whilst we dealt with a number of youths regarding their behaviour, we also enjoyed the opportunity to speak with a number of others who were merely out and about socialising with friends.

“The vast majority of the youths were positive about the police presence and engaged well with the team involved. Our presence was also commented upon favourably by local residents.”

Inspector Jackie Knight said: “Historically, as we approach Halloween we see an increase in the number of incidents involving anti-social behaviour.

“While those involved often believe that there actions are harmless fun, their behaviours can cause an impact on local communities, causing annoyance and distress to local residents.

“I understand that excitement at this time of year can often lead to high-jinx, however, criminal acts & incidents of anti-social behaviour in our communities will not be tolerated.

“In a bid to tackle this, I urge parents to support the police by taking notice of where their children are and most importantly what they are up to.”