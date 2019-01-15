Four youths charged after incident on Union Street

Four youths have been charged after police were called to a disturbance involving up to 15 people in Aberdeen city centre.

Police said they were called to Union Street, near McDonald’s, at around 8pm on Saturday after receiving reports of antisocial behaviour.

While officers were dealing with the incident, a group of people became involved.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Four youths have been charged.

“The charges include two assaults including a police assault, a breach of the peace and a drugs possession charge.

“A number of other youths, both males and females between the ages of 13 and 18, were also given warnings.”

Those charged are expected to be referred to the Children’s Panel.

Sergeant Gavin Jardine said: “Our city centre is a safe and enjoyable place to go out in so antisocial behaviour of any kind will never be tolerated.

“Numerous warnings have been issued following this recent incident, while a number of youths will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“My message is very clear – if you think it’s okay to come into the city centre and cause trouble, then you can think again.”

Police said they would carry out extra patrols of Union Street to deter unwanted behaviour.