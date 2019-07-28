Four-week placement at north-east council gets pupils ready for working life

North-east pupils got the chance to complete a four-week internship with a local authority to get them ready for the workplace.

Seven secondary school students from the Moray area got the chance to see inside their local council as part of the Career Ready programme.

The initiative was first piloted six years ago and sees kids work beside staff in businesses across all sectors.

Within the four weeks, each of seven pupils got to try their hand within different departments including the Chief Executive’s section, planning, human resources and waste.

After speaking to the pupils, aged 16-19, Moray Council’s chief executive, Roddy Burns, said the initiative has been on a fantastic journey over the last six years.

He added: “We’ve won Scottish and UK awards and it’s all down to your ambition. What you’ve displayed this afternoon and throughout the year is a positive attitude and confidence. Continue to raise your ambition, aim high and continue to learn.”

Anne Wexelstein, Career Ready director for Scotland, said she has seen many young people express enjoyment at the opportunity they’ve had at Moray Council.

“You can see the living, beating heart in this project and the difference it’s making to our young people.”