Four-vehicle crash on north-east road

Police and ambulance have been called to a crash on the A90 after four-vehicles collided.

Officers were dispatched to the A90 one mile north of Ellon this evening.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received the call at 5.34pm and initial reports said the southbound lane was completely blocked off.

“There are no serious injuries and ambulance services were called to check over people at the scene.”

The vehicles involved were a Renault Megane, a Vauxhall Astra van, a VW polo and a Vauxhall Astra car.

Police remain at the scene awaiting vehicle recovery.

Motorists are advised to plan their journey in advance.