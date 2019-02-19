Four treated after bus fire on major north-east road

Four people are being treated by ambulance crews after a bus fire on a major north-east road.

The ambulance service has been requested for the group, who are suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.

Police Scotland has stated that 13 passengers were on the bus at the time the fire broke out.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances, from North Anderson Drive and Central fire stations to the scene, on the northbound carriageway of the A90 near Foveran.

The call was made at around 7.24pm.

The road is currently closed, with diversions in place while recovery of the bus is organised.

A Police Scotland spokesman also said that fuel had spilled onto the road, but was cleaned up by a team from infrastructure company Balfour Beatty.

Crews used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus’ to extinguish the flames, which were put out just after 8pm.

The ambulance service was also requested to treat the four passengers.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Four people are being treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

“They were passengers on the bus, but managed to evacuate the vehicle.

“It is believed that the fire started in the engine compartment of the bus.”