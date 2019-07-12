Four taken to hospital over incident at Aberdeen Royal Mail depot

Police have confirmed four people were taken to hospital over fears hazardous materials had made employees ill at an Aberdeen industrial estate.

Emergency services were called to the Royal Mail delivery centre in Wellington Circle just after 6.30pm yesterday.

Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance crews were on the scene for several hours while an investigation was carried out.

Dozens of staff were evacuated from the Royal Mail centre in Altens due to the incident.

Workers who had been inside the building when the emergency was declared were asked to wait in the car park until the situation was resolved.

Several staff at the centre are believed to have complained of feeling unwell, sparking fears of unsafe material in the area.

However, after a probe by the emergency services no trace of any hazardous materials were found.

A Police Scotland spokesman told the Evening Express four people were taken to hospital for a “check-up” but were later released.

He said: “We were at the scene until 9.20pm last night until we were stood down.

“There was no hazardous material found and there was no danger to the public.

“Four people were taken to hospital for a check-up and they were later released.”

Five fire appliances were sent to the scene, along with a specialist incident support unit.

However, a spokeswoman said the services of the fire brigade were not required.

She said: “We were asked to attend following reports of staff feeling unwell.

“There was a concern there was unsafe material at the site.

“However, there does not seem to have been anything suspicious and crews left the scene at 9.12pm.”

A spokeswoman for the Royal Mail was unable to comment on the incident.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was contacted for comment.