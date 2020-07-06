Four Royal Navy ships to visit north-east harbour this week

Four Royal Navy patrol boats will visit Peterhead this week.

The P2000 Archer Class Patrol Boats – HMS Trumpeter, HMS Archer, HMS Explorer and HMS Example – will spend a fortnight training on the east coast of Scotland.

The vessels, which support University Royal Naval Units, will stop at Peterhead on Wednesday before continuing north for training.

Captain Chris Smith, Naval Regional Commander for Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “The P2000s may be small, but they pack a punch and regularly exercise around Europe as well as supporting the Fleet.

“Usually we would be hosting visits from local groups and organisations, but, with the current situation, this is unfortunately not possible. We still hope to engage with local organisations across social media and using new technologies however, and if people spot the ships in their areas we hope they’ll give them a wave!”

At just over 20-meters long, the P2000s are some of the smallest ships in the fleet and perfect for navigation and seamanship training.

It also means they can access smaller harbours which, because of their size, usually can’t host Royal Navy ships.

The Royal Navy has 14 Fast Inshore Patrol Craft which together form the Coastal Forces Squadron.

Although their primary role is to support the URNUs, two of them, HMS Tracker and HMS Raider, are permanently based at HMNB Clyde where they are part of the team safeguarding the nuclear fleet.

At the same time the four ships are undertaking their East Coast deployment, three other ships – Biter, Charger and Express – will sail up the West Coast of Scotland.