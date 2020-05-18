Four residents die at north-east care home following coronavirus outbreak

A care home operator has confirmed the deaths of four residents at its north-east facility following an outbreak of Covid-19.

The residents died at the Crimond House Care Home and the company that runs the building has confirmed the fatalities.

The facility in the village is operated by Meallmore Limited.

A spokeswoman for the company confirmed the tragedy and said all other residents have been tested and no-one else had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

She said: “The health and safety of our residents is our top priority and we have taken all measures possible to minimise the potential outbreak of Covid-19.

“There were a number of cases at Crimond House and very sadly four residents died following a positive Covid-19 test.

“Where possible a family member was present and our thoughts and condolences are with their family and friends during this very difficult time.

“We support our staff who have developed relationships with our residents and their families and continue to follow rigorous infection control procedures in line with Health Protection Scotland guidance.

“Full testing of our residents has just been completed with results over the weekend confirming that all residents are clear of Covid-19 at this time.”