Five rescued after rowing boat ‘capsizes’ near Aberdeen bridge

A group of people has been pulled from the water in near and Aberdeen bridge after their rowing boat capsized.

Four people were rescued by the Coastguard at 2.50pm the Coastguard has confirmed.

Aberdeen Coastguard team and the lifeboat were sent to the scene near Victoria Bridge, where all five were rescued.

A spokeswoman for the Coastguard confirmed that no-one was injured, after being check over about the lifeboat station.

A rescue helicopter was also out on an exercise at the time with a doctor on board, and was sent to the scene as a precaution.

The spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a capsized rowing boat, where five people needed to be rescued.

“No one was injured in the incident.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Four people were rescued after falling into the water. We were not required to attend, but it has been taken care of by other emergency services.”