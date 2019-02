A group of people have been pulled from the water in Aberdeen Harbour after falling in.

Four people were rescued by the Coastguard at around 3pm, a spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed.

He said: “Four people were rescued after falling into the water. We were not required to attend, but it has been taken care of by other emergency services.”

It is thought that no-one was injured in the incident.

An emergency helicopter was also seen overhead.

More to follow.