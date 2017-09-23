Four North-east photographers put landscape in sharp focus

A new exhibition of landscape photography will celebrate an area of the North-east.

Images of the Mearns are being displayed by four photographers, who are all members of the Brechin Photographic Society.

Work by Douglas Cusine of Stonehaven, Andrew Hall from St Cyrus, Bill Powrie from Forfar and Peter Reilly, Laurencekirk, will be on display at the Lewis Grassic Gibbon Centre in Arbuthnott from October 7 to 23.

The four men exhibiting are collectively, and colloquially, known as The Soothmoothers, a title earned during a visit to Iceland in 2015.

Bill said the project became more than practising their skills as their trips highlighted the history behind many places in the Mearns.