Four people treated after bus fire on A90

Four people were treated by ambulance crews after a bus fire on a major north-east road.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the northbound carriageway of the A90 Aberdeen to Ellon road near Foveran at 7.24pm yesterday.

Police said 13 passengers were on board the Stagecoach vehicle when the fire broke out.

Four people were checked by the ambulance service for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The road was closed for around an hour while firefighters dealt with the blaze.

Fire crews used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to tackle the flames, which were out just after 8pm.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Four people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

“They were passengers on the bus, but managed to evacuate the vehicle.

“It is believed that the fire started in the engine.”