Four people rescued after fire at Aberdeen ice cream shop

Four people were rescued from a first-floor flat after a fire broke out at an Aberdeen ice cream shop.

Crews were called to Shakes ‘n’ Cakes on the Spital at around 4.40am on Saturday after a fire broke out in the shop.

Four people were rescued by firefighters from a flat above the premises. It is not known if any of them were injured.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 4.39am on Saturday to reports of a fire within a building in Aberdeen.

“Operations control mobilised four appliances to the city’s Spital, where crews were met by a fire within a three storey building.

“Two hose reel jets, four breathing apparatus and 13.5m and 1.5m ladders were used by crews.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed the fire is not thought to be suspicious.

She added: “We received a call around 4.40am on Saturday to a report of a fire in the Spital area of Aberdeen.

“We assisted our colleagues from the Fire and Rescue Service. A number of people were evacuated from flats and the Scottish Ambulance service was in attendance as a precaution. The fire is not being treated as suspicious.”

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, who represents George Street and Harbour, said she was “distressed” to hear the news.

She added: “It’s very distressing to hear there has been a fire of this nature, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic when everybody has to take even more precautions than usual.

“I’d like to thank the fire service for the great work they do, and I’m sure they will be investigating the cause of the fire.

“I hope the people rescued have no major injuries.”

Councillor Michael Hutchison added: “I’m thankful to the fire brigade for their work in tackling this fire and helping to get everybody out.

“I hope nobody is seriously injured and that the owners will be able to rebuild and carry on their livelihoods.”