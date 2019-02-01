Four people in a year died after workplace accidents in north-east

Four people have died in accidents at workplaces across the north-east in the past year, a new report has shown.

Across the UK, more than 1,000 staff and members of the public have suffered fatal injuries at work sites since 2014 – though the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) report said the UK rate is still among the lowest in the EU.

HSE data shows that in the 2017-18 financial year, the most recent recorded, three people died in Aberdeenshire.

Those incidents included an 82-year-old man, a member of the public on an agriculture, forestry or fishing site, who died after being struck by a moving vehicle.

The second death involved a 66-year-old man, also a member of the public, who was on a services site and “fell from height”.

Lastly, a 22-year-old man, a member of the public on a services site, died in an uncategorised accident.

These figures match the statistics for 2016-17 when the HSE recorded two deaths in the services and agriculture sector and one in construction and utility supplies.

In 2015-16 there were six fatalities.

In Aberdeen, HSE data shows one person died in the workplace in 2017-18.

A 90-year-old man died after a slip or trip on a services site.

This is a drop from the previous year when there were four fatalities in workplaces – three of which died in services and one in construction.

In 2015-16, there were three deaths and in 2014-15 there were two.

There were no recorded deaths in the workplace for Moray in 2017-18.

The most recent were in 2016-17, when two people died.

An 85-year-old man and an 84-year-old man both fell from height from services sites on separate occasions.

According to the data, the most fatal injuries in the UK in the past year were from falls from height, followed by being struck by a moving vehicle.