Four people charged following drug raid in north-east town

Four people have been charged after police raided a property in a north-east town.

Officers from the Fraserburgh CID Proactive unit executed a drugs warrant at an address on Longate in Peterhead yesterday.

A quantity of Class A drugs with an estimated value of more than £2,500 and a four figure sum of cash was recovered.

Three men, aged 19, 22 and 33 and a 23-year-old woman were charged regarding alleged drug offences and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant John Pirie, Fraserburgh CID, said: “We will continue to target those involved in the supply of illicit drugs in our community and bring offenders to justice.”

Yesterday, in Aberdeen, the Organised Crime Group Unit arrested and charged a 19-year-old woman in connection with the seizure of £600 of heroin on Diamond Street.

Report drug dealing by calling 101 or if you wish to report anonymously you can also contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.