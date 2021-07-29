Two teens, aged 15 and 16, among four arrested in connection with Aberdeen assault

Four people have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault in Aberdeen.

Police were called to a flat in the city’s Seaforth Road at about 10.25pm on Wednesday.

A 35-year-old man suffered a minor injury, but did not require any medical treatment.

Officers have now confirmed two men aged 19 and 37, along with a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.25pm on Wednesday, July 28, we received a report of an assault within a property on Seaforth Road.

“A35-year-old man suffered minor injury and did not require any medical treatment.

“Two men aged 19 and 34, along with two teenagers, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, have all been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”