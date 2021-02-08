Four over-60s victims of theft in centre of Aberdeen in less than a week

Police are urging vigilance after four people over the age of 60 were victims of theft in Aberdeen city centre within the last week.

Two women had their purse stolen, while a man and a woman both had money taken from them after withdrawing from an ATM.

Officers say they have a “large amount” of CCTV footage to assist with their investigation, and are following a number of leads.

The first incident occurred at around 2.30pm on February 2, when a 77-year-old man was approached by another man asking him for money after he used a cash machine on St Nicholas Street.

The other man then snatched a two-figure sum from his hands.

Three days later, on February 5, a 67-year-old woman’s purse was stolen from her bag while she was on Market Street.

An 80-year-old woman also had her purse stolen from her bag at around 4.45pm yesterday, as she waited at a bus stop on Union Street.

The fourth crime took place this morning at 11am, when a 63-year-old woman had money grabbed from her when she entered the St Nicholas Centre after using an ATM.

‘Be extra vigilant’

Sergeant Nick Searle of Queen Street Police Station said: “I would like to reassure the public that we are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace whoever is responsible for these thefts to trace them as soon as possible.

“Officers are studying a large amount of CCTV footage in connection with this ongoing investigation and we are following a number of lines of enquiry at this time.

“I would also encourage everyone to be extra vigilant when you are taking money from an ATM or out shopping, and to never carry around large quantities of cash.

“Please also keep an eye out for suspicious activity and report any concerns to us.”