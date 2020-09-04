Four north-east swimming pools to reopen this month

Four more north-east swimming pools and fitness rooms will be reopened this month.

Live Life Aberdeenshire facilities at Ellon, Inverurie, Aboyne and Alford will open their door throughout September in the second part of their phased approach.

Six sports and leisure facilities have already been reopened across the region.

They were Banchory, Banff, Fraserburgh, Stonehaven, Peterhead and Turriff.

Ski facilities in Huntly and Alford have also reopened.

These reopenings will increase capacity to meet the needs of local sports clubs.

The dates for reopening are:

September 7: All Ellon facilities

September 14: Aboyne gyms and sports courts

September 21: Alford gyms and sports courts

September 28: Alford and Aboyne swimming pools

September 30: Inverurie swimming pool

A date for community access to other facilities in Inverurie has not yet been set, with an announcement about this coming soon.

All customers are asked to book and pay for their chosen activity before attending – bookings are available six days in advance via our online system.

For more information, including facility timetables and contact details, promotional offers and how to book your visit, see: http://bit.ly/SPAbook

While Live Life Aberdeenshire is operating on a reduced basis, membership options will not be available and participation will be on a Pay as You Go basis until further notice.

Active Aberdeenshire memberships continue to be suspended.

Work continues to develop a swimming lesson programme at each reopened facility.