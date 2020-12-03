Four new deaths in north-east as cases rise by 76 across the region

A further 76 people across the north-east have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with four new deaths registered in the region.

Across Scotland, the number of positive cases rose by 958, with 51new reported deaths.

Of those deaths, one was from Aberdeenshire and three were from Aberdeen.

The total number of positive cases in the NHS Grampian region is now 4,940.

In Scotland, that figure now sits at 97,720.

A total of 982 people were in hospital as of yesterday with a recently confirmed case of Covid-19, nine fewer than yesterday. Of those, 69 are in intensive care – up by one.

Since the start of the outbreak, 1,201,580 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 1,103,860 were confirmed negative.

