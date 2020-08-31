Four new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 160

The north-east has recorded four new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,937.

Across Scotland there have been 160 new confirmed cases and no new Covid-19 related deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 565,285 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 544,807 being confirmed negative while 20,478 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 258 patients were being treated in hospital, with five in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,237 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,494.