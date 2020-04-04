Four new coronavirus cases confirmed in north-east

Four new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been announced in the north-east, bringing the total to 177.

Figures released today show 177 people in the Grampian region have tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland is 218.

More than 20,000 in Scotland have now been tested for the virus, with the total number of confirmed cases sitting at 3,345.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of cases in Scotland with 851.