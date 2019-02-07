Four motorists charged and two vehicles seized in north-east police crackdown

Four people have been charged and two vehicles seized following a crackdown on speeding and antisocial driving in a north-east town.

A further six people were giving warnings relating to their speed during the operation in Fraserburgh earlier this week following concerns from residents.

Two motorists were charged with careless driving and two others were charged and had their vehicles seized after they were caught with no insurance.

PC Craig Bruce said: “We have listened to our communities and acknowledge their concerns in respect of the inherent dangers with this type of illegal activity.

“We continue to work closely with partners and will actively target those individuals responsible for this type of behaviour.

“Antisocial driving affects all of our communities and we continue to urge anyone with information to contact us on 101 with as much information as possible including descriptions of vehicles and any registration numbers if known.”