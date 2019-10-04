Four months of gas works around Aberdeen’s Haudagain roundabout to start next week

Four months of gas upgrades are to get under way this month as part of improvement works to the Haudagain roundabout.

SGN is carrying out the essential work, which includes replacing old gas mains with new steel pipes to ensure a continued safe and reliable supply, beginning on Monday for approximately 16 weeks.

The work has been split into three phases, in agreement with Transport Scotland and the local authority, to minimise disruption on the route, one of the city’s busiest.

Phase one will begin on Monday, closing Wilkie Avenue for approximately three weeks.

At the end of October phase two is scheduled to start, moving into Fowler Avenue.

SGN employees will be working between the road’s junctions with Wilkie Avenue and Smithfield Drive, and as the work progresses, closures will be in place around the work area.

The second stage is expected to last for around eight weeks and will be completed by December 23.

The project will be halted over the Christmas period before resuming on January 6.

At this point, work will then commence on Smithfield Drive, where the road will be shut for three weeks.

Access will be maintained for residents at all times.

The three affected roads are close to Manor Avenue and North Anderson Drive, where previous works were carried out in preparation for the Haudagain improvements.

Katie Lobban, spokeswoman for gas network company SGN, said: “We’ve worked closely with the local authorities in planning this project.

“We understand that roadworks can be frustrating, but our essential work will ensure a continued safe and reliable gas supply for local residents and commuters for many years to come.”

The multi-million-pound Haudagain project involves building a new road, linking North Anderson Drive and Auchmill Road, to alleviate bottlenecks around the roundabout.