Four men arrested over £27,000 drugs uncovered in Aberdeen

Four men have been arrested after £27,000 of cocaine and cannabis and more than £1,000 cash were found during police raids in Aberdeen.

Police have carried out raids in properties in Tillydrone, Seaton, Mastrick and Newmachar over the last two weeks following concerns from local residents.

The four men, aged 30, 31, 41 and 45 years old, have been charged with a number of drug-related offences.

Sergeant Rae Christie, of the Tillydrone and Seaton Locality Team, said: “This was an intelligence-led operation and we are thankful to the local community for raising concerns, and providing information.

“We are committed to supporting those affected by controlled drugs, and will continue our work with partner agencies to help vulnerable persons.”

Anyone with information about the sale and supply of drugs in their area should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.