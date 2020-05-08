Four lucky north-east residents win £1,000 in Postcode Lottery

Four people from a north-east community are celebrating winning £1,000 each.

The lucky residents swept up the windfall when Denview Road in Potterton was announced as today’s winner of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The winning postcode is AB23 8ZG.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt has passed her well-wishes to the winners.

She said: “What a surprise to get just before the weekend, I hope it has made their day! Congratulations to our winners.”

According to the People’s Postcode Lottery, a minimum of 32% of ticket sales go to charity. Players of the lottery have raised over £500 million for good causes across the country.

Today’s draw has been promoted by Guide Dogs for the Blind which has received over £2.2 million in funding from lottery participants. The charity offers a range of services which help people with sight loss lead independent lives.