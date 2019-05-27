Four hurt after car flips onto side in one-vehicle A92 crash

Four people were injured in a crash on a north-east road.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the A92, one mile north of St Cyrus, at 6.30pm yesterday.

The four people were considered to be “walking wounded” by a Police Scotland spokesman.

One vehicle was involved in the collision.

It is understood the car had flipped onto its side during the collision, and was obstructing both lanes of the road.

As a result, the road was closed for almost three hours while the vehicle was recovered.

It is not clear if any of the people injured were taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to a crash one mile north of St Cyrus last night.

“The road was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles.

“The A92 was re-opened at around 9.10pm once the obstruction had been removed.”