Four fire engines sent to tackle blaze at north-east home

Four fire appliances have been called to a loft fire in a north-east town.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Services were called to the incident in New Deer at 9.17am.

Two fire engines were initially sent, with a further two requested.

A spokeswoman said: “The fire was in the loft space of a two-storey building.

“We sent out two appliances and then requested for a further two to assist.

“The appliances are from Maud, Turriff, Oldmeldrum and Ellon stations.

“All peoples have been accounted for.

“It was a large fire and contained to one wing of the house.”

There are no reports of injuries and no one was rescued.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one main jet, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan.

The stop message was sent at 11.12am however firefighters remain on the scene.