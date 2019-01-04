Four fire engines sent to tackle blaze at north-east home

Four fire appliances have been called to a loft fire in a north-east town.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Services were called to the incident in New Deer at 9.17am.

Two fire engines were initially sent, with a further two requested.

A spokeswoman said: “The fire is in the loft space of a two-storey building.

“We sent out two appliances and then requested for a further two to assist.

“The appliances are from Maud, Turriff, Oldmeldrum and Ellon stations.

“All peoples have been accounted for.”

There are no reports of injuries and no one was rescued.