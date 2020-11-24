Four fire crews tackle fire in the open in Moray

Four crews were called to a fire in the open in Moray.

The fire was reported around 5.20pm near Dufftown.

Initially, one crew had been sent, however, a request was made for additional resources due to the size of the blaze.

It is understood wooden pallets were found to be alight.

Firefighters from Aberlour, Dufftown, Rothes and Huntly were sent with two main jets and one hose reel jet in use.

The blaze was extinguished shortly before 7pm.

No casualties have been reported.