Large response for fire at Aberdeen high rise

Four fire crews and a height reach appliance were sent this evening to tackle a fire reported at an Aberdeen high rise.

A call was received at 7.47pm to the blaze on Seaton Crescent, with two appliances from Central tasked alongside two crews from North Anderson Drive and a further crew from Altens sent.

Two breathing apparatus and a dry powder extinguisher were in use to combat the blaze on a landing area in North Sea Court, which had been extinguished by 8.05pm.

A spokeswoman said the large scale response is standard for a fire reported in a high rise.

No injuries have been reported.