Four people rescued from flat after ice cream shop blaze in Aberdeen

Firefighters rescued four people from a flat after a fire broke out at an ice cream shop in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at Shakes ‘n’ Cakes, 149 Spital, at around 4:39am yesterday morning.

Four people were rescued from a first floor flat above shop. The extent of their injuries are not known.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 4.39am on Saturday May 2 to reports of a fire within a building in Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the city’s Spital, where crews were met by a fire within a three storey building.

“Two hose reel jets, four breathing apparatus and 13.5m and 1.5m ladders were used by crews.”

Firefighters remained on scene until around 10:30am yesterday morning.