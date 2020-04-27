Four due in court after heroin and cocaine worth £9,500 seized from Aberdeen property

Three men and a woman have been charged after heroin and cocaine were seized from a property in Aberdeen.

Officers from the CID Pro Active Unit Officers searched a property in Moir Drive, Northfield, yesterday.

A quantity of cocaine and heroin was seized, with an estimated value of £9,500.

Three men, aged 54, 33 and 27 and one woman aged 20, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sherriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson, of Aberdeen CID, said: “Tackling drug dealing is a priority for us and we will continue to proactively and robustly deal with those involved in this trade.

“Report drug dealing by calling 101 or if you wish to report anonymously you can also contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”